Ticket prices for Alabama vs. Georgia national championship skyrocketing

Alabama looks to repeat as college football's national champions when it faces Georgia on Monday night.
And with the game drawing closer, a lot of fans are still looking for tickets.
We talked to online ticket reseller StubHub.
They've still got tickets to the game, but they are going fast.
The beginning price is about $300, and the average selling price is about $1,500.
One luxury suite ticket for the big game is currently listed on stub hub for more than $35,000.
The majority of that demand is coming from the state of Georgia.
StubHub says nearly 49 percent of ticket sales are from the Atlanta area.
The ticket reseller says don’t share those barcodes if you buy one of those tickets.
“There are a lot of scamsters out there that are looking to grab your barcode and trying to resell them so protect the tickets you have and make sure you're buying them in a safe place, said Adam Budelli of StubHub.
The teams meet at 7 p.m. Monday on ESPN. Watch WAAY 31 News all weekend and Monday for live reports from Indianapolis.