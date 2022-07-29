Thursday's Sensational Storytime at Huntsville Library

On Thursday, Meteorologist Grace Anello was a guest reader at the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library for Sensational Storytime!
Grace got to read several books to over 15 storytimers, answer plenty of weather questions, hand out lots of WAAY 31 StormTracker giveaways, and show off StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet.
These storytimers are sharp, sweet, and were so attentive! Grace looks forward to many many more guest reader appearances at the library as well as in classrooms once schools starts back in session next week.
If you would like StormTracker 31 and the StormTracker Dream Team to come visit your library or classroom, fill out this form on the WAAY website https://www.waaytv.com/site/forms/requestvisit/ !