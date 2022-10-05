We are in for another cloud-free night. Lows will drop into the chilly upper 40s early Thursday morning.
Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with mostly sunny sky conditions helping boost high temperatures into the middle 80s. Get outdoors and enjoy!
You will notice a mix of sun and clouds as the next cold front approaches Friday afternoon and evening. Not to worry, the front swings through before Big Game Friday Night football. It will be cold in the stands.
Weekend temperatures are trending below average. You awaken on Saturday and Sunday; temps will be in the 40s. Highs are expected to reach the lower 70s. Sunshine sticks around all weekend long.
Tracking the Tropics
Tropical Depression Twelve is moving west-northwest in the Atlantic at 9 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds at 35 mph. The system is expected to slowly weaken and become a remnant low by Thursday.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind: NE at 2 to 5 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: W at 2 to 5 MPH.