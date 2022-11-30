Thursday promises to be sunny, dry and cool

Sky conditions remain mostly clear overnight as lows drop into the frigid mid to upper 20s.
Thursday promises to be sunny and dry, but cool air remains in place. Highs will only reach around 50 degrees, thanks to brisk north winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour. You will notice clouds fill in on Thursday night.
Friday starts dry for most locations, but there is a slight chance for scattered morning showers. Better chances arrive late afternoon and into the evening. That could impact some of your Friday night plans.
We are tracking a healthy chance for weekend rain.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Wind: N at 2 to 5 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs around 50. Wind: N at 5 to 10 MPH.