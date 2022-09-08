 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thursday Night High School Football Highlights

  • 0

AHSAA Thursday Night Scores:

CLASS 7A

Austin 26, Florence 14

Chelsea 21, Oak Mountain 7

Hewitt-Trussville 35, Tuscaloosa County 7

CLASS 6A

Brookwood 26, Central-Tuscaloosa 22

Hartselle 63, Columbia 6

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 54, Hueytown 44

Homewood 48, Calera 38

Northridge 40, Bessemer City 12

Parker 33, Mortimer Jordan 0

Pike Road 35, Sidney Lanier 21

CLASS 5A

Beauregard 14, Tallassee 6

Boaz 55, Crossville 0

Central, Clay County 49, Elmore County 21

Charles Henderson 38, Carroll 14

Demopolis 54, Marbury 0

Elberta 20, LeFlore 14

Fairview 27, Good Hope 6

Guntersville 40, Douglas 6

Jasper 34, Fairfield 26

Wenonah 35, Carver-Birmingham 34

CLASS 4A

American Christian 20, Bibb County 14

Brooks 64, West Limestone 29

Etowah 52, Fultondale 14

Hale County 26, Holt 8

Munford 56, Talladega 17

Northside 40, Curry 0

Oak Grove 27, Hamilton 14

Priceville 47, DAR 0

Rogers 62, Wilson 20

West Morgan 42, Central-Florence 0

CLASS 3A

Colbert County 25, Phil Campbell 22

Cottage Hill 20, Flomaton 16

Gordo 54, Midfield 13

Mars Hill Bible 52, Clements 8

Oakman 39, Tarrant 8

Piedmont 34, Plainview 21

Randolph County 48, Ragland 24

Saint James 41, Greensboro 5

CLASS 2A

Aliceville 56, Francis Marion 0

Cleveland 46, Locust Fork 25

Fyffe 49, Whitesburg Christian 5

Hatton 52, Tharptown 0

Highland Home 28, Lanett 18

Isabella 65, Central, Coosa 0

Pleasant Valley 48, Holly Pond 19

Red Bay 50, Sheffield 39

Sand Rock 35, Section 6

Tuscaloosa Academy 26, Greene County 16

CLASS 1A

Addison 26, Hackleburg 14

Autaugaville 36, Calhoun 0

Coosa Christian 35, Decatur Heritage 21

Elba 42, Brantley 35

Lynn 37, Sumiton Christian 0

Meek 24, Clbert Heights 17

Marion County 52, Holy Spirit Catholic 0

Pickens County 62, Berry 0

Pleasant Home 25, McKenzie 20

Spring Garden 42, Victory Christian 14

Sweet Water 47, R.C. Hatch 14

Verbena 54, Billingsley 14

Wadley 44, Donoho 12

Winterboro 45, Talladega County Central 8

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you