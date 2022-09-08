Thursday Night High School Football Highlights

AHSAA Thursday Night Scores:
CLASS 7A
Austin 26, Florence 14
Chelsea 21, Oak Mountain 7
Hewitt-Trussville 35, Tuscaloosa County 7
CLASS 6A
Brookwood 26, Central-Tuscaloosa 22
Hartselle 63, Columbia 6
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 54, Hueytown 44
Homewood 48, Calera 38
Northridge 40, Bessemer City 12
Parker 33, Mortimer Jordan 0
Pike Road 35, Sidney Lanier 21
CLASS 5A
Beauregard 14, Tallassee 6
Boaz 55, Crossville 0
Central, Clay County 49, Elmore County 21
Charles Henderson 38, Carroll 14
Demopolis 54, Marbury 0
Elberta 20, LeFlore 14
Fairview 27, Good Hope 6
Guntersville 40, Douglas 6
Jasper 34, Fairfield 26
Wenonah 35, Carver-Birmingham 34
CLASS 4A
American Christian 20, Bibb County 14
Brooks 64, West Limestone 29
Etowah 52, Fultondale 14
Hale County 26, Holt 8
Munford 56, Talladega 17
Northside 40, Curry 0
Oak Grove 27, Hamilton 14
Priceville 47, DAR 0
Rogers 62, Wilson 20
West Morgan 42, Central-Florence 0
CLASS 3A
Colbert County 25, Phil Campbell 22
Cottage Hill 20, Flomaton 16
Gordo 54, Midfield 13
Mars Hill Bible 52, Clements 8
Oakman 39, Tarrant 8
Piedmont 34, Plainview 21
Randolph County 48, Ragland 24
Saint James 41, Greensboro 5
CLASS 2A
Aliceville 56, Francis Marion 0
Cleveland 46, Locust Fork 25
Fyffe 49, Whitesburg Christian 5
Hatton 52, Tharptown 0
Highland Home 28, Lanett 18
Isabella 65, Central, Coosa 0
Pleasant Valley 48, Holly Pond 19
Red Bay 50, Sheffield 39
Sand Rock 35, Section 6
Tuscaloosa Academy 26, Greene County 16
CLASS 1A
Addison 26, Hackleburg 14
Autaugaville 36, Calhoun 0
Coosa Christian 35, Decatur Heritage 21
Elba 42, Brantley 35
Lynn 37, Sumiton Christian 0
Meek 24, Clbert Heights 17
Marion County 52, Holy Spirit Catholic 0
Pickens County 62, Berry 0
Pleasant Home 25, McKenzie 20
Spring Garden 42, Victory Christian 14
Sweet Water 47, R.C. Hatch 14
Verbena 54, Billingsley 14
Wadley 44, Donoho 12
Winterboro 45, Talladega County Central 8