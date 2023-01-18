Thunderstorms likely for north Alabama tonight

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of north Alabama from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.
Thunderstorms are still expected to move through north Alabama tonight, but thankfully the severe threat appears to be low. The greatest hazard will be damaging wind gusts upwards of 60 mph primarily west of I-65. Tornadoes and hail are unlikely for our area.
Storms will initially affect northwest Alabama starting around 10 p.m. The line will progress eastward throughout the night, weakening as time wears on. Any lingering rain should completely clear north Alabama by 8 a.m. Thursday.
Tonight will be quite windy even when it isn't storming. SW gusts up to 40 mph will be possible. We will remain breezy tomorrow, but it will otherwise be a nice day with plenty of sun and highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Highs will fall back closer to average Friday through early next week with highs mainly in the low to mid 50s. Rain returns to the area Saturday night through Sunday. Even more rain will be possible next Tuesday.
TONIGHT: Strong storms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain: 100%. Wind: S 15-25 MPH, gusting to 40 MPH.
THURSDAY: Becoming sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind: SW 12-22 MPH, gusting up to 35 MPH.