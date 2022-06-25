Thunderstorms expected for Saturday evening

Areas east of the I-65 corridor have been put under a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather for Saturday evening. There are already some isolated storms on the radar with more expected to pop-up in this area later Saturday afternoon/evening. Not all of us will see rain, but those that do could see heavy downpours. If you will be spending time in Downtown Huntsville or the Sand Mountain area for dinnertime, bringing a rain jacket with you may not be a bad idea. The good news is that most storms are expected to be out of the area by late dinner time tonight. After the storms calm down, we will actually have a very nice evening on our hands with low temperatures dropping only to the low 70s and mostly clear skies eventually taking over.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast for Sunday morning. This will not be an absolute washout. High temps for Sunday will reach to the mid-90s before a second, stronger round of storms moves through the region later on Sunday night.