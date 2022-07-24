Thunderstorm chances increase tomorrow

The heat and the humidity is the big weather story this weekend and throughout the work week. Dew point temperatures remain in the 70s making for some uncomfortable conditions. We have been tracking some spotty thunderstorms this afternoon. Those thunderstorms will disappear after dark with the mark threat brief gusty winds, periods of heavy rainfall, and intense lightning.
Overnight: Partly cloudy and muggy. Temperatures will remain in the 80s for much of the night with overnight lows around 74.
Monday: Expect morning lows in the mid 70s with thunderstorms to increase through the afternoon and early evening. Models indicate the peak time for thunderstorm development after 2pm and through 6pm. The increased cloud cover will help give us a brief break in the temperatures.