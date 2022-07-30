Thundershowers continue the threat of heavy rainfall / isolated flash flooding through Sunday

A stationary front is near northern Alabama / southern Tennessee and will linger over the area for the next several days before dissipating. In addition to bringing much needed rainfall, the clouds and rain will bring relief from the heat.
This weekend's storm threat is low, but not zero. We continue to monitor the risk for isolated flash flooding with the thundershowers where 1-2" is possible.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Light winds, except near thundershowers.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered thundershowers building around midday and continuing into the early evening. Chance of rain 60%. High temperature near 86.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers overnight. Chance of rain 20%. Low near 73. Light winds.