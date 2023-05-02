Three North Alabama veterans receive Quilts of Valor

Three North Alabama Veterans received Quilts of Valor Tuesday at the Honoring Veteran Legacies monthly meeting.
The founder of Quilts of Valor describes these as the civilian equivalent of a Purple Heart. Each quilt is personalized to represent the unique journey of the veteran who served.
Its handmade stitching is done with love, honor and gratitude.
Vietnam Veterans Jimmy Sprull, Bill Cole and WWII Veteran Howard Polin were wrapped in their quilts.
Last year, the 61248 Sew America QOV Chapter presented over 100 quilts to our local veterans.