Three more North Alabama schools claim state titles on the final day of State Tournament

Class 6A Girls’ State Championship
Hazel Green (35-0) 55, Oxford (27-5) 38
By Josh Bean | For the AHSAA
BIRMINGHAM–Eight wasn’t enough for Hazel Green High School girl’ basketball coach Tim Miller. His Lady Trojans captured state championship No. 9 for their much-loved coach in perfect fashion.
The Trojans (35-0) earned a 55-38 victory over Oxford in Saturday’s AHSAA 100th State Basketball Championships Class 6A finals at the BJCC Legacy Arena.
Hazel Green clinched its fifth straight crown to tie a record set by Class 3A Lauderdale County from 2012-2016 and equaled by Class 2A Pisgah earlier this week (2018-2022). The Trojans have won five straight 6A state crowns under Miller’s tutelage from 2018 through this season.
He now has nine career titles at three different schools: at Jeff Davis (2006); Bob Jones (2008, 2009, 2011) and the five at Hazel Green.
“It shows the hard work we put in every day, every year paid off,” Hazel Green senior Samiya Steele said. She was named the 2022 Class 6A state tourney MVP.
“It’s very exciting to get another record this year,” Hazel Green sophomore Leah Brooks said.
Asked about finishing the season undefeated, Miller said he hadn’t considered it.
“We’re very practice-by-practice, game-by-game,” he said. “I guess I’ll think about it later on.”
Against Oxford, Miller’s Trojans highlighted everything his teams have become known for: controlling the pace, smothering defense and, of course, winning a state title.
The Trojans led 27-12 at halftime. Oxford, in the state finals for the first time in school history, made just 4-of-24 shots, including 1-for-15 on two-point attempts, in the first two quarters. The Yellow Jackets (27-5), coached by Melissa Bennett, never recovered.
Brooks led Hazel Green, which out-rebounded Oxford 36-18, with 20 points, 15 rebounds and two blocked shots. Steele added 16 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Xaionna Whitfield led Oxford with 17 points and two assists. Kaleah Taylor added eight points.
The Class 6A boys’ championship game followed Hazel Green’s victory, and the 7A title games are scheduled for 4 and 5:45 p.m., at the Legacy Arena.
All championship games are being live-streamed over the NFHS Network and are being telecast over the AHSAA TV Network. WOTM TV is producing all the contests. The AHSAA Radio Network is also broadcasting all games live over its radio/internet network as well.
CLASS 6A GIRLS’ STATE ALL-TOURNEY TEAM
Samiya Steele, Hazel Green (MVP); Leah Brooks, Hazel Green; Nyla Collier, Hazel Green; Xaionna Whitfield, Oxford; Alexis Andrews, Park Crossing.
Class 5A Boys’ State Championship
Lee-Huntsville (25-6) 69, Ramsay (25-10) 68
By Josh Bean | For the AHSAA
BIRMINGHAM– – Lee-Huntsville High School junior Deavious Woods didn’t hesitate.
With less than 10 seconds to go in the Class 5A boys’ state championship game at the BJCC Legacy Arena and the Generals trailing by one, Woods took a pass from senior guard Dexter Smith near the right wing and quickly darted into the lane. He banked in an acrobatic, left-handed floater with 2.6 seconds remaining to lift Lee to a 69-68 victory over Ramsay to claim the school’s second straight Class 5A state crown Saturday as the AHSAA 100th State Basketball Championships continued its final day. Both championship game wins came against the Rams.
“I said to myself, ‘I want the ball. I’m hungry for the ball,” Woods said. “I attacked, got the bucket.”
What did Lee coach Greg Brown see, knowing he’d drawn up a final play for senior Jacari Lane?
“When “D” got it, he knew time was short,” Brown said. “He took it and got it in the rim. I’m happy he did.”
Lee (25-6) won its second straight state title and third since 2010, all with Brown as head coach. Ramsay was trying to win its first state title since 2010, having finished runner-up in 2014, 2015 and 2021.
Woods finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and four steals to win the Class 5A state tournament MVP award. Dexter Smith added 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists, and Lane added 12 points, three assists and three steals.
Kerrington Kiel led Ramsay (25-10) with 16 points, all in the first half after he picked up two technical fouls and was ejected just before halftime. P.J. Davis scored 13 points, including back-to-back buckets in the final minute to turn a 67-64 deficit into a 68-67 lead with 13.1 seconds to go.
Lee called timeout after Davis’ steal-and-score for the late lead, and Woods followed with the game-winner.
“The kid made a crazy left-handed shot,” Johnson said. “Credit to him.”
Q.B. Reese scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Ramsay, while Zedrick Powell had 11 points. Jalen Jones dished out six assists.
“It means a whole lot to get back here with only three returning players (from last year’s championship team),” Brown said. “I’m at a loss for words for the job they did this year.”
Classes 6A and 7A are also playing title games Saturday at Legacy Arena.
CLASS 5A BOYS’ STATE ALL-TOURNEY TEAM
Deavious Woods, Lee-Huntsville (MVP); Jacari Lane, Lee-Huntsville; Dexter Smith, Jr., Lee-Huntsville; Kerrington Kiel, Ramsay; P.J. Davis, Ramsay.
Class 5A Girls’ State Championship
Guntersville (30-5) 40, Lee-Huntsville (26-7) 37
By Josh Bean | For the AHSAA
BIRMINGHAM– Guntersville High School guard Lainie Phillips had two goals on the final possession of Saturday’s AHSAA 100th State Basketball Championships Class 5A girls championship game: Don’t foul and don’t give up a 3-pointer.
Check. And check. She added a highlight, too.
Phillips blocked Jada Colley’s 3-point attempt in the final seconds, preserving the Tigers’ 40-37 victory over Lee-Huntsville as the final day of the state tourney got underway at the BJCC Legacy Arena.
“I knew I had the shooter,” said Phillips, who scored four points. “I saw she was a left-hander, so I wanted to make her go right. I just knew I couldn’t give up a 3-pointer. If she went by me for a two-pointer, that was fine.”
Guntersville (30-5), coached by Kenny Hill, ended the season on an 18-game winning streak. The Wildcats finished as 4A state runner-up in 2003 and 2000.
Guntersville led from start-to-finish, but it was not settled until the final second ticked off the clock. Lee rallied in the fourth quarter and cut the deficit to one, at 38-37, on Londan Harris’ layup with 16.3 seconds go to. Guntersville’s Olivia Vandergriff made two free throws with 11.1 seconds remaining to make it 40-37, followed by a timeout.
Colley took the inbounds pass and dribbled into the frontcourt from left to right with Phillips guarding. When Colley pulled up for a 3-pointer near the right wing, Phillips leaped into the air and blocked the shot.
Brylee Hill grabbed the rebound and Guntersville ran out the final few seconds to secure its first girls’ basketball state championship in school history.
“I knew as soon as the ball hit my hand that we were going to win the game and win the state championship,” Phillips said. “It was a great feeling.”
Vandergriff was selected the Class 5A State Tourney MVP finishing with 15 points and deftly handling Lee’s full-court pressure while playing all 32 minutes. Tazi Harris added 13 points and 17 rebounds.
Colley led Lee with 10 points, while Je’Niyah Silas had nine points before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Limaya Batimba added seven points and 15 rebounds.
The Generals (26-7) fell one victory shy of winning its first girls’ state championship, thanks to Phillips’ clutch defensive play.
“We were just playing the percentages,” Hill said. “If we had a hand in their face it was going to be tough. If they make it, OK. Then, we’ll go to overtime.”
Hill also noted Guntersville doesn’t have a senior on its roster.
Classes 6A and 7A will also play title games Saturday at Legacy Arena.
CLASS 5A GIRLS’ STATE ALL-TOURNEY TEAM
Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville (MVP); Ivey Marsh, Guntersville; Tazi Harris, Guntersville; Je’Niyah Silas, Lee-Huntsville; Jada Colley, Lee-Huntsville.