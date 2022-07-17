Three men charged with allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in fuel on company card

Three Morgan County men are charged with fraudulent use of a credit card.
The Priceville Police Department says JW Steakhouse in Decatur reported fraudulent use of one of the company’s gas cards on July 6.
Over the course of the last year, police say about $14,000 worth of fuel was charged to the card.
24-year-old Michael Pitts, of Decatur, was arrested and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card on July 7.
25-year-old Forron Johnson, of Trinity, was arrested and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card on July 7.
24-year-old Daulton Chambers, of Somerville, was arrested and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card on July 17.
All three men were taken to the Morgan County Jail where they were booked on a $2,500 bond.