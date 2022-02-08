 Skip to main content
Three Madison Academy football players sign their National Letters of Intent

  • Updated
Will Stokes

Madison Academy signings

Madison, AL(WAAY) - Tuesday morning three Madison Academy athletes signed their National Letters of Intent to play football in college.

Senior running back Will Stokes signed to play at Alabama State University. Stokes was a star at Madison Academy rushing for 47 touchdowns his senior season which was good for fourth-most in a season in AHSAA history. He was Class 4A first-team All-State as an athlete.

Senior John English signed to play defensive end at Berry College in Mt. Berry Georgia.

Senior Justin Parker signed to play running back at Tennessee Valley Prep in Huntsville. 

