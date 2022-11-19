Three Huntsville schools among those graded an F by the state

The grades are in for schools for the 2021-2022 school district and three Huntsville schools failed.
This is the first time the state has released grades for schools since the 2018-2019 school year.
Out of the 31 school districts throughout the state, 79 schools received failing grades.
North Alabama schools majorly received passing grades, outside of three schools, all in the Huntsville City School District.
Ronald McNair Junior High School was given a 59-percent, Sonnie Hereford Elementary School a 58-percent and Chapman Middle School just made the halfway point, at 51-percent.
The Alabama Department of Education makes their grade determinations based on academic growth, English proficiency and graduation rates at each school.
If your student attends one of these three schools or any of the failing school, the state has given some options.
- The student can stay in the school.
- They can go to a non-failing school within the district
- The student can move to a nearby school within a public district.
- They can enroll in a private school or be home schooled.
When students are moved to a private school or when they start being home schooled, the failing school is eligible for state funding for the missing student in class.
However, the parent must be able to claim a tax credit for the school to get 20 percent funding from the state for the missing student.
We did reach out to the Huntsville City Schools for comment, but WAAY 31 did not receive a statement.
Superintendent Christie Finley did release a statement after the grades came out.
Dear families,
"Today, the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) released its A-F Report Cards for the 2021-2022 school year."
"A-F Report Cards include both individual school grades and overall district scores for last school year." "Report cards are based on six key areas including academic achievement, academic growth, graduation rate, college and career readiness, chronic absenteeism, and progress in English Language Proficiency."
"In Huntsville City Schools, we received an overall district score of an 82 for the 2021-2022 school year." "While ALSDE did not publish A-F Report Cards during the pandemic, this new score remains consistent with our pre-pandemic score of an 82 from the 2018-2019 school year."
"We always aspire for excellence in Huntsville City Schools and will not be satisfied until each and every child is successful." "There is always work to be done, and we are committed to continual progress." "However, this score does indicate that as a district, we held steady with where we were before the pandemic." "This in itself is an achievement and a testament to how committed our students and teachers are to teaching and learning."
"School principals will be providing families with information related to scores at their child’s school." "You may also view school and district scores on the Alabama State Department of Education's website." "We ask families for their support in ensuring their child is at school every day and being engaged with their child’s education." "Ask your child what they learned at school, attend events at your child’s school, and become involved in parent organizations if you are not already." "We are proud to partner with parents and families, and we thank you for trusting us with your child’s education."
Neighboring Madison County Schools received an 88-percent, just short of an A. Heritage Elementary School, within the district, nearly received a perfect score, as they were given a 99-percent.