Three alleged threats being investigated at local schools

There have been three alleged threats at local schools in the past day.
One at Deshler High School in Colbert County, Priceville Junior High School in Morgan County and Moulton Middle School in Lawrence County.
The first threat reported was out of Morgan County at Priceville Junior High School.
It involved a Snapchat photo of a juvenile holding a gun. That photo also included text referring to a school shooting, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
The alleged threat prompted an increased police presence at the school on Wednesday.
The second threat reported was out of Colbert County at Deshler High School.
It was found in the girls bathroom.
A letter was posted to social media on Wednesday notifying parents of the alleged threat reported there.
"You've seen nationwide that when those threats are made and sometimes there's not action taken there are consequences and sometimes there are dire consequences such as school shootings," Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said.
Tuscumbia Schools Superintendent Darryl Aikerson says the threat was investigated by school administration who found nothing credible.
It was also reported to law enforcement, which Chief Logan confirmed to WAAY 31.
Chief Logan says it will be taken seriously.
Also, Chief Logan says, another reason School Resource Officers are good to have in schools.
"Ensure the students parents and guardians that the situation will be thoroughly investigated and if there's any action that needs to be taken that we will make sure to ensure the safety of those kids," Chief Logan said.
As of Wednesday night an alleged social media threat is also being investigated at Moulton Middle School.
Now extra safety precautions are in place to ensure the safety of students.
Here's the full statement from social media:
Parents/Guardians,
Today we were informed of a social media post that contained a threat to our school. At no time was anyone at MMS in any danger. Law enforcement is involved in the situation and the threat has been handled appropriately. Over the next couple of days, Moulton Middle School will be taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of our students in the following ways: A.) All outside doors will remain locked and the only entrance to the building will be through the front office. B.) There will also be a police presence on our school campus for the foreseeable future. Although, there is no threat to our students, we feel these extra precautions will help our students, teachers, and parents feel safe. Student safety is a top priority at MMS. We will continue to work hard to keep all of our students safe. If you have any further questions concerning this matter, please contact the front office. Thank you and have blessed evening.
Michael Hathorn
Principal
Chief Logan says any type of threat can have serious consequences for whomever is found to have made it.
"Normally from harassment at the school, it can also go up," Chief Logan said. "If the school is disrupted or there's an evacuation then it can actually become a felony terrorist threat. I do know for sure in today's situation there was no disruption of school or an evacuation."