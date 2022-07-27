Threats reported at multiple North Alabama college campuses

The University of North Alabama says it, too, had to evacuate part of its campus Wednesday due to a bomb threat.
In a statement, UNA said campus police received a bomb threat specifically for the Art Building at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The building was immediately evacuated as a precaution, but there was no explosive device found.
The situation at UNA is one of several across the state. Elsewhere in North Alabama, two community colleges and another university had to evacuate all or part of their campuses due to threats.
Calhoun Community College ordered an evacuation of its Huntsville and Decatur campuses as well as the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur after receiving a bomb threat. Calhoun officials say the buildings will be closed until further notice.
At Northwest-Shoals Community College, the Phil Campbell and Muscle Shoals campuses were evacuated "due to an unverified threat." The University of Alabama in Huntsville evacuated multiple buildings Wednesday morning.
In all, more than 10 community colleges and universities in Alabama were targeted with bomb threats Wednesday. So far, each threat has been unfounded.