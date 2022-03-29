Threat for significant severe weather Wednesday evening

Damaging wind in excess of 70 mph and tornadoes are possible. The SPC now has our western counties under a level 4 out 5 in anticipation of widespread severe storms. We'll also have the potential for embedded EF-2 tornadoes or stronger.
A Wind Advisory will be in effect starting at 9 AM for the entire area. Gusts to 45 mph out of the south will be possible before the storms arrive, so power outages ahead of the severe threat are not out of the question. The day starts warm and windy with temperatures near 60 and a mostly cloudy sky. Although we keep the clouds, we should have plenty of wind energy for the storms to work with when they arrive. During the day we'll be dry, windy, and warm with highs in the lower 80s.
A line of intense storms arrives in the Shoals between 5 and 7 PM. These storms will be very fast moving, reaching I-65 between 7 and 9 PM and Sand Mountain closer to 10 PM. The biggest concern is damaging straight line wind of 70+ mph. Secondarily, there's the risk for embedded tornadoes. Now is the time to have a plan and multiple ways to receive warnings. This will be a night where severe thunderstorm warnings will likely need to be treated like tornado warnings, meaning seeking shelter in a center room, etc.
The severe threat ends just after midnight and we'll be cooler and quieter to end the week with highs back down to the mid 60s.