Threat for severe weather through Friday

The threat for severe weather we've been watching for the past few days lingers into Friday morning.
After a round of overnight storms, the next chance for severe weather arrives ahead of a cold front by 5 a.m. in the Shoals, tracking eastward through the morning commute. The chance for damaging wind and even a tornado will be present before storms push into Georgia by lunchtime.
It should be noted that the chance for a tornado is low tonight, but not zero. Our counties along and east of Interstate 65 are in a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for Friday.
The remainder of the weekend is much quieter and cooler. Temperatures Saturday won't be any warmer than the mid-70s. A stray shower is possible early, then we are dry with increasing sunshine by Mother's Day.
Temperatures return to the 80s Sunday afternoon, and next week, we're looking at the hottest weather of the year so far — highs near 90 degrees starting Monday.