Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 7 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and portions southern middle
Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwestern and north central Alabama,
including the following counties, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, and Morgan.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Ground conditions are saturated from recent heavy rainfall. A
strong storm system will impact the area Tuesday afternoon
and Tuesday night, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall.
Forecast rainfall totals of 2 to 3.5 inches are possible in
the watch area, and any localized heavy rainfall could lead
to flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Threat for flooding rain and severe storms Tuesday

Tonight will be quiet and dry with increasing clouds and mild temperatures. Lows will be in the mid 50s Tuesday morning. Wind is on the increase out of the southeast, gusting up to 25 MPH tonight.
 
All eyes are on the very heavy rain and storms that arrive Tuesday, especially by late Tuesday evening. We should see showers and storms earlier farther west, but the soaking rain for everyone holds off until late afternoon through after sunset. We're expecting 1 to 3+ inches of rain with the highest totals farther west. A Flood Watch will be take effect at 4 PM and last until 7 AM Wednesday to account for the flash flood and river flood threats.
 
The severe threat is, like last Friday, highly dependent on how much instability we'll have and how far north the warm front makes it. There will be plenty of wind shear, so if some stronger storms can tap into that, we're looking at a damaging wind threat and tornado risk. At this point, the much greater risk for severe weather is farther southwest in the west-central part of the state over to Mississippi.
 
Also expect some strong wind ahead of the cold front. Gusts to 40 MPH are possible, so we will be under a Wind Advisory starting at 10 AM and lasting through 7 AM Wednesday. The rain comes to an end Wednesday morning as the cold front passes during the first half of the day. By Wednesday night temperatures dip back into the lower 40s and highs Thursday will be in the lower 60s.
Storm threat

