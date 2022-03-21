Threat for flooding rain and severe storms Tuesday

Tonight will be quiet and dry with increasing clouds and mild temperatures. Lows will be in the mid 50s Tuesday morning. Wind is on the increase out of the southeast, gusting up to 25 MPH tonight.
All eyes are on the very heavy rain and storms that arrive Tuesday, especially by late Tuesday evening. We should see showers and storms earlier farther west, but the soaking rain for everyone holds off until late afternoon through after sunset. We're expecting 1 to 3+ inches of rain with the highest totals farther west. A Flood Watch will be take effect at 4 PM and last until 7 AM Wednesday to account for the flash flood and river flood threats.
The severe threat is, like last Friday, highly dependent on how much instability we'll have and how far north the warm front makes it. There will be plenty of wind shear, so if some stronger storms can tap into that, we're looking at a damaging wind threat and tornado risk. At this point, the much greater risk for severe weather is farther southwest in the west-central part of the state over to Mississippi.
Also expect some strong wind ahead of the cold front. Gusts to 40 MPH are possible, so we will be under a Wind Advisory starting at 10 AM and lasting through 7 AM Wednesday. The rain comes to an end Wednesday morning as the cold front passes during the first half of the day. By Wednesday night temperatures dip back into the lower 40s and highs Thursday will be in the lower 60s.