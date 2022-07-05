Thousands visit Toyota Field for July 4 Trash Pandas game, fireworks show

The Rocket City Trash Pandas played their first-ever game on Independence Day, bringing out a sold-out crowd of people for baseball and fireworks.
People enjoyed not only food and baseball, but everything Toyota Field has to offer.
"I am so excited to be here, because I almost got a ball," 6-year-old Trash Pandas fan Rhett Tribble said.
The Rocket City Trash Pandas played against the Chattanooga Lookouts with special-edition jerseys and hats that will be auctioned off to fans.
Fireworks lit up the night sky at Toyota Field after the game.
"All of our fireworks shows are fairly big, but just a little bit bigger tonight," Rocket City Trash Pandas General Manager Garrett Fahrmann said.
Whether you lit fireworks at home or enjoyed them at Toyota Field, firefighters say leaving it up to the professionals is a great way to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday.
"How close is this to my neighbor's house? How close is this to my house? Is my water running in case my grass catches on fire? Those are all things that anyone should be considering and most professionals, when you're going to see the Trash Pandas, those are all things that they are considering," said Ethan Fitzgerald, public information officer for the Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department.
There was plenty of safe fun at Toyota Field on Independence Day.
"It was last-minute decision, and it's a lot of fun," Chattanooga Lookouts fan Paul Digiacomo said.
"We were at the lake this weekend, trying to figure out last-minute things to do. Saw that it was Huntsville vs. Chattanooga, great opportunity to come to the game," Trash Pandas fan Chris Hissam said.
The Trash Pandas pulled off the win 3-1.