Thousands of students back at UAH for first day of classes Wednesday

About 10,000 University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) students are headed back to class Wednesday for the start of the fall 2022 semester.
For many, a new semester means new concerns.
Covid-19 was at the top of many student's minds for years; now, monkeypox could take the forefront.
"I'm not too worried about it," UAH Junior Sarah Arafat said.
Arafat is from Madison and is studying to become a doctor. She says right now, she feels comfortable being back on campus.
"I don't think it's a big issue in North Alabama right now," Arafat said. "We don't know too much about it so I'll take everything with a grain of salt."
The university has a Communicable Diseases Management Team (CDM) which will monitor any potential health threat to campus.
"The university has an established Communicable Diseases Management Team in place for management of issues relating to communicable diseases affecting members of the campus with the goal of providing a safe learning, working, and living environment for all UAH students, employees, and visitors," UAH spokesperson Elizabeth Gibisch said. "The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff at UAH remain top priorities."
The CDM is made up of 12 school leaders; a combination of staff and students.