Thousands distributed to Huntsville 'Quality of Life' projects

Huntsville City Council leaders are distributing thousands of dollars in discretionary funds, thanks to a resolution passed last year.
It allows the City to administer $75,000 in discretionary improvement funds to each of the City’s five districts. Since the cash-funded expenditures were approved for the fiscal year 2023 budget, all five Council districts have benefited from the funds, which must assist the public in the district in which monies are allocated.
Below are the funds distributed for the 2023 fiscal year.
District 1
- Real Fathers Making a Difference – $2,500 for Building H.I.S. Character Mentoring Program
- The Bullpen Foundation – $2,500 for community-based youth athletics programs
- Huntsville Revisited – $3,500 for promotion and preservation of fine art and history of North Alabama
- Arts Huntsville – $30,000 for mural project at the Dr. Robert Shurney Legacy Center
- Meadow Hills Initiative, Inc. – $2,500 for youth summer programs
- Huntsville Parks & Recreation – $5,000 for summer reading program at Dr. Richard Showers, Sr. Recreation Center and grand opening of Legacy Park
- Delta Theta Lambda Education Foundation – $2,500 for Men of Valor Mentoring Program
District 2
- Land Trust of North Alabama – $30,000 for land acquisition and conservation
District 3
- Huntsville & Madison County Railroad Authority – $75,000 for crossing equipment installation
District 4
- Huntsville Association for Pastoral Care – $5,000 for an Angel of Hope memorial
- Huntsville Animal Services – $25,000 to increase adoptions and decrease euthanasia
- Huntsville Public Works – $45,000 for road resurfacing and/or sidewalk construction in District 4
District 5
- Columbia High School Wrestling – $5,000 for equipment and participation fees
- Huntsville Police Department – $6,500 for license plate reader installation