Thorne runs, passes Auburn to 45-13 Homecoming win over Samford

AUBURN, Ala. – Payton Thorne passed and ran for 405 yards of total offense and Auburn defeated Samford 45-13 Saturday at sold-out Jordan-Hare Stadium on Homecoming.
In a dual-threat performance that would make Cam Newton and Nick Marshall proud, Thorne led Auburn with 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries while completed 24 of 32 passes for 282 yards and a TD.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Tigers scored 17 points in the second quarter.
Auburn struck quickly, moving 78 yards in three plays. After a career-long 40-yard Omari Kelly reception, Thorne connected with Shane Hooks for a 32-yard touchdown to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead at the 9:31 mark of the second quarter.
J.D. Rhym recorded his first interception to end Samford's next drive. After an Auburn turnover, Simpson intercepted a pass for the third straight game and returned it 12 yards to Samford's 22 to set up a Tiger touchdown.
With his receivers covered on third-and-goal from the 5, Thorne faked a defender and sprinted into the end zone to give Auburn a 14-0 lead with 3:04 left in the half.
After Auburn's defense forced a punt, the Tigers hit another big play, a 41-yard pass to Rivaldo Fairweather that set up Alex McPherson's 22-yard field goal for a 17-0 halftime lead.
Auburn drove 76 yards in 13 plays to open the second half, consuming 6 minutes and 25 seconds. Robby Ashford faked a handoff and kept for a 1-yard touchdown that gave the Tigers a 24-0 advantage.
Samford answered with a 75-yard touchdown but Thorne delivered his longest run of the night, faking a handoff and racing 38 yards down the sideline before getting knocked out of bounds inside the 1.
Jarquez Hunter scored on the next play to give Auburn a 31-7 lead.
Samford capitalized on Auburn's third turnover, a fumbled punt return at the Tigers' 9-yard-line, to score on a 3-yard quarterback run.
Lawrence Johnson's sack forced a Samford punt from its end zone, giving Auburn possession at the Bulldogs' 33-yard-line.
Thorne scored his second rushing touchdown, cruising 18 yards for a 38-13 Auburn lead.
Ashford capped the scoring with a 32-yard touchdown pass over the middle to Micah Riley to put Auburn ahead 45-13 with 5:32 to play.
The Tigers (3-0) kick off Southeastern Conference play next Saturday at Texas A&M at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.