...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

This week's dangerous heat concludes with a thunderstorm threat Friday

  Updated
For the fifth day in a row, a Heat Advisory is in effect for Friday until 7 p.m. Once again, forecast highs are in the mid- to upper 90s to end the workweek, with peak heat index values between 104 and 108 degrees.

heatFri

Storm coverage is higher Friday afternoon as a weak cold front moves through North Alabama. Any storm could produce gusty winds and very heavy rain. Storm chances will be winding down by the early evening.

spcFri

This cold front will bring relief from the humidity for Father's Day weekend. Even so, highs stay in the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Dangerous heat quickly returns next week. We could reach 100 degrees or higher for the first time since October 2019. Thankfully, these extreme temperatures come with humidity that will be much lower than what we've dealt with week.

nextheatwave

