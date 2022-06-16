This week's dangerous heat concludes with a thunderstorm threat Friday

For the fifth day in a row, a Heat Advisory is in effect for Friday until 7 p.m. Once again, forecast highs are in the mid- to upper 90s to end the workweek, with peak heat index values between 104 and 108 degrees.
Storm coverage is higher Friday afternoon as a weak cold front moves through North Alabama. Any storm could produce gusty winds and very heavy rain. Storm chances will be winding down by the early evening.
This cold front will bring relief from the humidity for Father's Day weekend. Even so, highs stay in the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Dangerous heat quickly returns next week. We could reach 100 degrees or higher for the first time since October 2019. Thankfully, these extreme temperatures come with humidity that will be much lower than what we've dealt with week.