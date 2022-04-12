‘This road has been dangerous for years’: Huntsville family mourning brothers killed in crash

Two brothers, ages 11 and 16, were killed Monday night in a crash in Huntsville, said Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill.
They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Family members have identified the victims as Allan Fletcher, 16, and Samuel Ward, 11.
Allan turned 16 on Sunday, his family said. He attended Lee High School, where he played on the basketball team.
Samuel is said to have been a student at Moores Mill Intermediate School.
Sirvintes Ward, their 12-year-old brother, also was in the vehicle and hurt in the crash, according to the family. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is now recovering at home.
"I was stuck," said Megan Alexander, the victims' cousin, on Tuesday. "I couldn't process what was going on. I still haven't processed what has happened."
They died in a single-vehicle crash about 6:06 p.m. on Bob Wade Lane and Mt. Lebanon Road in Huntsville, according to Don Webster, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. spokesman.
Huntsville police said the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck a utility box and flipped.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office, HEMSI, the rescue squad, Huntsville Fire & Rescue and Huntsville Police Department all responded to the scene. Huntsville police reported an increase in crashes along the stretch of road, which features an "S" curve and a blind hill just before the traffic signal.
"This road has been dangerous for years," Alexander said.
"People drive at accelerated speeds, and it is a blind spot, basically. It needs to be brought to the attention of the engineers so that there isn't another fatality, so that another family does not have to go through what I'm witnessing my cousin and my family going through now."