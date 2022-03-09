'This night's for you, son': Madison lacrosse teams play in honor of teammate killed in hit-and-run

The Madison lacrosse community came together on Wednesday night to honor one of their own, 16-year-old Mason Cozelos, who was killed in a hit-and-run back in August.
Bob Jones High School and James Clemens High School have two Madison lacrosse teams that might be rivals on the field, but neighbors in real life. When James Clemens lost one of their teammates to a tragic hit-and-run in August, the entire Madison lacrosse community felt that pain.
"This night's for you, son. I love you," Mason's mother, Elyssa Dufrene, said through tears as she addressed the stadium.
It was an emotional night at James Clemens High School, as a sea of players in blue all sported the number 10 in honor of Mason.
"They were family, and they're really a close-knit family," said Dufrene of her son's lacrosse team.
That close-knit lacrosse family lost one of their players Aug. 19, 2021, when 16-year-old Mason was killed in a hit-and-run along East Limestone Road.
"I grieve every day. Grieving is just a process. The process leads to the emotion of sadness, the emotion of sadness leads to tears which cleanse our heart," said Dufrene.
She is still searching for answers.
"I spoke with the investigator just this past week," she said.
Back in September, investigators identified 26-year-old Rebekah Pridgen from North Carolina as the driver in that fatal hit-and-run. Dufrene said her son's case is currently in Montgomery and will then go before the grand jury in Limestone County.
As the case remains open, Dufrene has found peace through her faith.
"I don't have to know the answers. God knows all," she said.
As for the lacrosse team, the head coach David Falls said, "It's been tough. It's definitely been a challenging time for the boys."
Falls said Mason lit up the field whenever he was on it.
"He was just absolutely electric," said Falls.
Mason's hustle is now a motto for his teammates to keep pushing forward.
"The hustle for Mason, the hustle for 10, just brought all kinds of enthusiasm to the team," said Falls.
"I think Mason left a great legacy," said Dufrene.
Mason's team waited until this point in the season to hold the memorial because they wanted it to be two Madison teams, so the Madison lacrosse family could come together and remember number 10, Mason Cozelos.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is leading the investigation into Mason's death. They tell WAAY 31 there are no new updates in the investigation at this time.