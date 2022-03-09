'This night's for you, son': Madison lacrosse teams play in honor of teammate killed in hit-and-run

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CST Thursday was 15.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Rain late Friday evening is expected to change over to
all snow quickly around midnight. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 2 inches are expected in most areas. Winds gusting as high
as 40 mph are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flash freezing of previously fallen
rainfall or melted snow is possible and could add to the
hazardous wintry conditions underneath snowfall accumulations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

'This night's for you, son': Madison lacrosse teams play in honor of teammate killed in hit-and-run

  • Updated
  • 0
Mason Cozelos memorial lacrosse game

Memorial set up in honor of Mason Cozelos at James Clemens vs. Bob Jones lacrosse game.

 By Nicole Zedeck

The Madison lacrosse community came together on Wednesday night to honor one of their own, 16-year-old Mason Cozelos, who was killed in a hit-and-run back in August.

Bob Jones High School and James Clemens High School have two Madison lacrosse teams that might be rivals on the field, but neighbors in real life. When James Clemens lost one of their teammates to a tragic hit-and-run in August, the entire Madison lacrosse community felt that pain.

"This night's for you, son. I love you," Mason's mother, Elyssa Dufrene, said through tears as she addressed the stadium.

It was an emotional night at James Clemens High School, as a sea of players in blue all sported the number 10 in honor of Mason.

"They were family, and they're really a close-knit family," said Dufrene of her son's lacrosse team.

That close-knit lacrosse family lost one of their players Aug. 19, 2021, when 16-year-old Mason was killed in a hit-and-run along East Limestone Road.

"I grieve every day. Grieving is just a process. The process leads to the emotion of sadness, the emotion of sadness leads to tears which cleanse our heart," said Dufrene.

She is still searching for answers.

"I spoke with the investigator just this past week," she said.

Back in September, investigators identified 26-year-old Rebekah Pridgen from North Carolina as the driver in that fatal hit-and-run. Dufrene said her son's case is currently in Montgomery and will then go before the grand jury in Limestone County.

As the case remains open, Dufrene has found peace through her faith.

"I don't have to know the answers. God knows all," she said.

As for the lacrosse team, the head coach David Falls said, "It's been tough. It's definitely been a challenging time for the boys."

Falls said Mason lit up the field whenever he was on it.

"He was just absolutely electric," said Falls.

Mason's hustle is now a motto for his teammates to keep pushing forward.

"The hustle for Mason, the hustle for 10, just brought all kinds of enthusiasm to the team," said Falls.

"I think Mason left a great legacy," said Dufrene.

Mason's team waited until this point in the season to hold the memorial because they wanted it to be two Madison teams, so the Madison lacrosse family could come together and remember number 10, Mason Cozelos.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is leading the investigation into Mason's death. They tell WAAY 31 there are no new updates in the investigation at this time.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com