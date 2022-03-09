'This night's for you son': Madison lacrosse teams play game in honor of 16-year-old teammate killed in hit-and-run

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 14.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 16.0 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 17.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Wednesday was 17.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 10.4 feet
Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.2 feet on 12/31/2019.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

'This night's for you son': Madison lacrosse teams play game in honor of 16-year-old teammate killed in hit-and-run

  • Updated
  • 0
Mason Cozelos memorial lacrosse game

Memorial set up in honor of Mason Cozelos at James Clemens vs. Bob Jones lacrosse game.

 By Nicole Zedeck

The Madison lacrosse community came together on Wednesday night to honor one of their own. 16-year-old Mason Cozelos was killed in a hit-and-run back in August. Wednesday night, his teammates and rivals played in honor of him.

Bob Jones High School and James Clemens High School have two Madison lacrosse teams that might be rivals on the field, but neighbors in real life. When James Clemens lost one of their teammates to a tragic hit-and-run in August, the entire Madison lacrosse community felt that pain.

"This night's for you son. I love you," said Mason's mother Elyssa Dufrene through tears ,as she addressed the stadium.

It was an emotional night at James Clemens High School, as a sea of players in blue all sported the number 10, in honor of Mason Cozelos.

"They were family, and they're really a close-knit family," says Dufrene in reference to her son's lacrosse team.

It was close-knit lacrosse family that lost one of their players on August 19th, 2021, when 16-year-old Mason was killed in a hit-and-run along East Limestone Road.

"I grieve every day. Grieving is just a process. The process leads to the emotion of sadness, the emotion of sadness leads to tears which cleanse our heart," says Dufrene.

She is still searching for answers. "I spoke with the investigator just this past week," she says.

Back in September, investigators identified 26-year-old Rebekah Pridgen from North Carolina as the driver in that fatal hit-and-run. Dufrene says her son's case is currently in Montgomery and will then go before the grand jury in Limestone County.

As the case remains open, Dufrene has found peace through her faith.

"I don't have to know the answers, God knows all," she says.

As for the lacrosse team, the head coach David Falls says, "It's been tough, it's definitely been a challenging time for the boys."

Falls says Mason lit up the field whenever he was on it.

"He was just absolutely electric," says Falls.

Mason's hustle is now a motto for his teammates to keep pushing forward.

"The hustle for Mason, the hustle for 10 just brought all kinds of enthusiasm to the team," says Falls.

"I think Mason left a great legacy," says Dufrene.

Mason's team waited until this point in the season to hold the memorial because they wanted it to be two Madison teams, so the Madison lacrosse family could come together and remember number 10, Mason Cozelos.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is leading the investigation into Mason's death. They tell WAAY31 there are no new updates in the investigation at this time.

