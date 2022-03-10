This Italian destination will pay your wedding bills

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CST Thursday was 15.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Rain late Friday evening is expected to change over to
all snow quickly around midnight. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 2 inches are expected in most areas. Winds gusting as high
as 40 mph are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flash freezing of previously fallen
rainfall or melted snow is possible and could add to the
hazardous wintry conditions underneath snowfall accumulations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

This Italian destination will pay your wedding bills

  • Updated
  • 0

So you've always wanted a destination wedding. Italy, maybe. In the Eternal City, perhaps. Or one of those hilltop towns — think of the wedding photos!

There's just one problem — weddings are expensive at the best of times, destination weddings involve even more expense, and these aren't the best of times.

Step forward Lazio, Italy's capital region. A new campaign designed to drum up economy-stimulating weddings post-pandemic is offering grants to couples getting married in the region, of up to €2,000 ($2,200) per couple.

The campaign, Nel Lazio Con Amore (In Lazio with Love), has earmarked €10 million ($11 million) of Covid recovery funds to go to couples planning weddings or civil unions to take place in Lazio in 2022. If your claim is successful, you can use your grant towards expenses like flowers, outfits or rings for the spouses, on-the-day services such as hair and makeup, photos, as well as to major things like venue hire or catering (the latter carries a maximum of €700, or $770).

Got all that covered? You can even put a maximum of €700 towards a honeymoon. The only catch with all these categories: the money must be spent with Lazio-based firms.

So where are you thinking? There's Rome, of course — where better to commit for life than in the Eternal City? That's what Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty did.

Lake Bracciano, just north of Rome, was good enough for Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, though Lake Bolsena, further north, is better known. If you're wanting a tiny, photogenic village, there's Civita di Bagnoregio, so beautiful that it gets away with charging visitors an entry fee.

For those of a slightly gothic bent, you could pledge your troth at Cerveteri or Tarquinia — both known for their especially joyful Etruscan (pre-Roman) tombs.

Or if you're after something catholic, you can't do better than former city of popes, Viterbo.

Small print? Of course, but it's not bad. All the payments have to have been made between 14 December 2021 and 31 January 2023, and they must be in-person, traceable payments, not done online. You must present a "fattura" (tax-official invoice) that specifies it's for wedding services, as well as proof of payment. You can, of course, spend more than €2,000 — but that's the maximum you'll get back.

Applications are welcome from foreigners as well as Italians, though they don't make it easy — the website and application form are both in Italian. You'll have to upload your forms on the website but hurry — once the €10 million have been doled out, you're out of luck. Auguri!

Top image credit: BGStock72/Adobe Stock

The-CNN-Wire

