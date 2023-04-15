'This is the very least we can do': Huntsville organization provides meals for first responders

Following the shooting that killed Officer Garrett Crumby and seriously injured Officer Albert Morin, the Huntsville community has rallied together to show their support.
Somos Huntsville, a Hispanic based community organization, organized a free meal for all Huntsville first responders on Saturday.
One of the event's organizers, Nicole Baltazar, said the decision to do so was an easy one.
"We just want to say from the Hispanic community thank you to the police," said Baltazar.
Many first responders were not able to physically attend the luncheon at the Church Sanctuary, so the group decided to make meals to go.
Baltazar said after hearing about the shooting in late March, the group decided they needed to do something.
"We were very distraught by it," said Baltazar. "We saw the community pouring in and we were pouring in as well."
Instead of helping first responders in just hard times, Baltazar said she wants to be there for them during the good and the bad.
"We just don't want them to go unnoticed," said Baltazar. "We want them to go, we are here, even after the worst of the storm has passed, we are here."