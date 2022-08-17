'This can't happen to anybody else': Elementary student dropped off at wrong bus stop in Athens

A little boy in Athens is home safe after being dropped off at the wrong bus stop.
It happened Monday and was the first day the 5-year-old had ever taken the bus to Athens Elementary School.
His parents tell WAAY 31 they aren't upset with the school, but rather frustrated with how the bus driver handled the situation.
"The bus driver is supposed to make his stop right there at 3:15," Raylan's Father Levi Hasting Parent "That's when my son is supposed to get off the bus. He blew right on past the house. My wife was out here waiting on him and he just kept right on trucking."
Right away Levi Hasting says his wife called Athens City Schools to confirm their son Raylan was on the bus.
Hasting says they did and told her the bus would be back at 4 o'clock to drop him off. When 4 o'clock came around Raylan was nowhere to be found on the bus.
"So she asked several times, where is he," Levi said. "The bus driver kept saying I don't know I am calling my supervisor. I don't know I am calling my supervisor, and she said if you don't know where my son is I need to call the police. He said you need to calm down I am on the phone with my supervisor. He slammed the door in her face and drove off."
Turns out Raylan was dropped off at Fifth Avenue Apartments about a mile away from their home.
Hasting says he was told a maintenance worker there found their son.
Athens Police say they got a call at 3:50 from the housing authority.
Hasting says at the same time Raylon's mother was on the phone with police trying to find him.
An officer had him back home by 4:07.
"He's non-verbal and on the autism spectrum," Levi said.
Creating even more panic for Raylan's parents when they couldn't find him.
Now they say he will eventually be on a special education bus.
Until then, they'll be taking Rayland to school.
"I know it's hard to find bus drivers, but pay them better," Levi said. "Find somebody who wants to do the work. This can't happen to anybody else."
Hasting says he and his wife are frustrated after seeing the bus driver still doing the route on Wednesday.
Athens City Schools confirmed the incident happened and say it is currently under investigation.
"We deeply regret this happened and are so thankful Athens Police Department responded so quickly and delivered the child home safely," Superintendent Beth Patton said.