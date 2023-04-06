Third season opener for Rocket City Trash Pandas

Opening day for the Rocket City Trash Pandas is in the books tonight and plenty of fans throughout North Alabama showed up to Toyota Field to root for the home team.
It had been 195 days since the Trash Pandas were in action. Last year they lead the league in attendance and had their best year yet before losing in the playoffs.
This home-opener marks the third season for the ball club, which had the fans eagerly anticipating another season of baseball.
The lights shine bright on this April night in Toyota Field which can only mean one thing.
"Go pandas,"" said Juan Munoz, a fan of the Trash Pandas.
As fans survey the concourse, wait in line for food, decorate their meal with condiments, take their seat and enjoy a bite to eat, it’s the feeling of knowing minor league baseball in north alabama is back that’s got everyone saying Go Pandas!
“go pandas!
Joshua Piper is a Decatur resident. He made his way across the bridge to experience his third straight home opener. Aside from being a big time baseball fan, he says the stadium and the atmosphere of Toyota Field is top notch.
"This one is one of the top ones. I mean they do it well, they do food well they’re trying to make everything better every year and I mean look at the field, it’s a beautiful field beautiful scenery," said Piper.
He says the Trash Pandas have been quite recognizable across the country.
"If you look around like Major League Baseball and all these TikTok's, are people like that are like my favorite Minor League is the Trash Pandas," said Piper.
Munoz says his son is a huge baseball fan and loves bringing his family out the ballpark and showing support.
"My son plays baseball, we kind of love watching baseball. It’s a really good atmosphere. It's a good environment, there’s a lot of local support for the team so in there and they were really good last year," he said.
If you have yet to attend a game or give Minor League Baseball a chance, Piper says it’s the effort night in and night out that draws him in.
"You’ve gotta love Minor League Baseball. I mean it’s different than Major League's because the Minor League's are trying to make it there. They’re trying extra hard you know I just noticed all the effort into it," said Piper.
It was a chilly but fun first night of baseball to kick off the 2023 season.