Third military branch now without a Senate-confirmed leader due to ongoing hold by Senator Tuberville

A third military branch is now without a Senate-confirmed leader as Senator Tommy Tuberville's ongoing hold remains in place.
We're now weeks into Senator Tuberville's hold on senior military nominations as he protests a Pentagon abortion policy.
The Navy, Army, and Marine Corps are without a Senate-confirmed leader.
This is a first in the Defense Department's history.
Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday relinquished command on Monday.
His nominated replacement can't step in because Senator Tuberville's hold on military promotions remains in effect.
“Because of this blanket hold, starting today, for the first time in the history of the Department of Defense, three of our military services are operating without Senate-confirmed leaders," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at Gilday’s relinquishment ceremony. "This is unprecedented. It is unnecessary. And it is unsafe.”
Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro echoed Secretary Austin's remarks saying it's "well past time" for the Senate to address the outstanding nominations.
"Not doing so will continue to degrade our readiness and will even put the very lives, yes the very lives of our service men and women, at risk by not allowing our most experienced warfighters to leave," Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said. "The American people deserve to have their best military leaders in place."
Senator Tuberville’s spokesman told CNN he is not blocking votes – he’s forcing votes.
Putting the responsibility on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to vote individually on nominations.
By the end of this year there will be more than 600 military officers up for nomination.
Right now there's no end in sight on Senator Tuberville's hold.
WAAY 31's Brittany Harry spoke to him earlier this month in person about the holds.
He said then he won't be changing his mind on this and has no plans on lifting the hold of military promotions anytime soon.