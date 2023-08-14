Third military branch now without a Senate-confirmed leader due to ongoing hold by Senator Tuberville

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama...
Northern Madison County in north central Alabama...
South central Moore County in Middle Tennessee...
Southeastern Lincoln County in Middle Tennessee...
Franklin County in Middle Tennessee...

* Until 100 AM CDT.

* At 1211 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Winchester to Harvest, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Northern Huntsville, Winchester, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Hazel
Green, Decherd, Cowan, Huntland, Harvest and Alabama A And M
University.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northern Madison County in north central Alabama...
Northwestern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama...

* Until 245 AM CDT.

* At 1143 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between
1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of
1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Northern Huntsville, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Hazel Green, New
Market, Harvest, Plevna, Fisk, Francisco, Larkin and Estillfork.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
647 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

LIMESTONE             MADISON               MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, FLORENCE,
FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG, MOULTON,
MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE, SCOTTSBORO,
SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA, AND WINCHESTER.

Third military branch now without a Senate-confirmed leader due to ongoing hold by Senator Tuberville

  • Updated
  • 0
Tommy Tuberville

MGN.

A third military branch is now without a Senate-confirmed leader as Senator Tommy Tuberville's ongoing hold remains in place.

We're now weeks into Senator Tuberville's hold on senior military nominations as he protests a Pentagon abortion policy.

The Navy, Army, and Marine Corps are without a Senate-confirmed leader.

This is a first in the Defense Department's history.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday relinquished command on Monday.

His nominated replacement can't step in because Senator Tuberville's hold on military promotions remains in effect.

“Because of this blanket hold, starting today, for the first time in the history of the Department of Defense, three of our military services are operating without Senate-confirmed leaders," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at Gilday’s relinquishment ceremony. "This is unprecedented. It is unnecessary. And it is unsafe.”

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro echoed Secretary Austin's remarks saying it's "well past time" for the Senate to address the outstanding nominations.

"Not doing so will continue to degrade our readiness and will even put the very lives, yes the very lives of our service men and women, at risk by not allowing our most experienced warfighters to leave," Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said. "The American people deserve to have their best military leaders in place."

Senator Tuberville’s spokesman told CNN he is not blocking votes – he’s forcing votes.

Putting the responsibility on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to vote individually on nominations.

By the end of this year there will be more than 600 military officers up for nomination.

Right now there's no end in sight on Senator Tuberville's hold.

WAAY 31's Brittany Harry spoke to him earlier this month in person about the holds.

He said then he won't be changing his mind on this and has no plans on lifting the hold of military promotions anytime soon.

