Third military branch now without a Senate-confirmed leader due to ongoing hold by Senator Tuberville

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northern Madison County in north central Alabama... Northwestern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama... * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 1143 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Northern Huntsville, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Hazel Green, New Market, Harvest, Plevna, Fisk, Francisco, Larkin and Estillfork. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED