Third child dies from flu in Alabama

A third child has died from the flu in Alabama.

That brings the total number of flu-related deaths in Alabama this season to 13.

The Alabama Department of Public Health also saw an increase in flu cases in the last week. 7.49% of patient visits across the state were related to the flu.

However, some regions are seeing a higher percentage of cases. The Northeastern region, which includes DeKalb County, reported the worst percentage with nearly 10% of doctor's visits related to the flu.

Health officials recommend you get the flu vaccine to protect yourself. For more information on that vaccine, click here

