'They're playing politics': Risner family calls on Senate to move forward with Sgt. Nick Risner Act

After being stuck in the Senate judiciary committee for three weeks, the Sgt. Nick Risner Act will finally be back in committee Wednesday morning.
The Risner family told WAAY 31 they've been frustrated by the delay. They want to see the bill pass in order to keep others from experiencing the same pain they are still feeling to this day.
"We are suffering," the fallen officer's brother, Billy Risner, said. "He was full of love like none other. I've never experienced someone who loved as big as he did, who loved his community. He helped people, and he should be here to help people, but he's not."
Billy Risner now has the radio traffic of October's deadly shooting saved on his phone. He plans to play it to senators to remind them why the Sgt. Nick Risner Act is so important.
It would prevent people convicted of manslaughter from shortening their prison sentences through the Alabama Good Time Law, the same law that allowed Nick Risner's accused killer, Brian Lansing Martin, to get out of prison after serving three years of his 10-year sentence.
"If this would have been a law, my brother would still be alive, but he's not. He's dead because this man got out of prison when he never should have gotten out of prison," Billy Risner said.
The bill passed the House of Representatives in March but has been stuck in a Senate committee ever since. With three legislative days left in the session, time is running out for it to become law. Billy Risner is calling on lawmakers to do what he says is the right thing.
"It's going to happen again. It's not a matter of 'if.' It's a matter of when it happens again," Billy Risner said. "There's no room for politics on this bill. They have the ability to make it to where this does not happen again, and they're playing politics with it when they should just pass it."
WAAY 31 has reached out to several senators for days now on what the hold up on the bill is. We haven't heard back at this time.
There have been claims that some lawmakers don't want the Sgt. Nick Risner Act to move forward because it would hurt some attorneys' defense cases and ability to reach plea deals with clients. We tried to take those allegations directly to the head of the judiciary committee but haven't heard back.
WAAY 31's Alex Torres-Perez went to a local defense attorney to see how big of an impact it would really make.
"Any time you take away the incentive for a person to be better in prison, that makes it worse on the system, prison guard and the like," defense attorney Mark McDaniel said.
The Sgt. Nick Risner Act would only take away that incentive for those convicted of manslaughter. McDaniel said that won't impact a lot of people in prison right now.
"If you look at the numbers, you look at the people in there serving time for manslaughter, a lot of those aren't getting good time right now, anyway," McDaniel explained.
Still, it would impact plea bargains for murder suspects who agree to plea guilty to the lesser manslaughter charge, but McDaniel doesn't think it could hold the bill from moving forward.
McDaniel believes the Good Time Law is helpful for people serving time for minor crimes, but he also understands the reason behind the Sgt. Nick Risner Act.
"Bad people lead to laws like this," McDaniel said. "Everything can look good on paper. They can go through the programs and do all the stuff, but you can't you can't look in a person's soul and say, 'Hey! This guy, or this girl, is not gonna do this, if ... you let her out.'"
However, at the end of the day, McDaniel would support the bill.
"If it saves one person's life, then it was worth it," McDaniel said.
He asks state lawmakers to do what they believe is best.
"Vote your conscience. Always do what you you think is best yourself, as opposed to have any kind of pressure around here or what somebody else thinks or whatever. Whatever your heart tells you to do is the good decent and right thing to do, then that's what you should do as a public servant," McDaniel recommended.
WAAY 31's Alex Torres-Perez previously brought the concern of plea deals to the Lauderdale County district attorney. He said the bill would actually help by making it clear how much time a suspect will face after taking that deal.