'They’d play a game on the moon': Havoc to start playoffs at Huntsville Ice Sports Center

The chase for the President’s Cup is on in Huntsville.
After finishing the season with 71 points, third-most in the SPHL, the Huntsville Havoc have drawn a first round matchup with the Knoxville Ice Bears -- the team that scored more goals than any other in the league this season.
“You play 56 games to get to this point,” Havoc head coach Glenn Detulleo said at practice Monday. “We’re finally here and it’s almost like Thursday’s Christmas here. So we’re just kind of waiting -- ticking the days off here to get started.”
Normally, the Havoc call the Von Braun Center home but this week Disney on Ice is in town. That means their playoff journey will start where the team normally practices, just across town at the Huntsville Ice Sports Center.
“You know, they’d play a game on the moon, I guess, if they had to,” Detulleo said. “You laugh about it a little bit but the puck’s the same size and the lines are in the same place. The game really isn’t going to be that much different as far as what’s happening on the ice.”
Of course, its not where you start, it’s where you finish and the retiring Detulleo believes this group, his final squad, has what it takes to hang another banner in the rafters.
“I mean we’ve got the team to do it. I think we feel that way,” Detulleo said. “This team reminds me a lot of that first championship team. … It feels like we’ve got that same kind of group here -- feels like there’s a little bit of magic. … There’s just a belief within the group that we can win every game we can play.”
Only two guaranteed games remain. The first is at 7 p.m. Thursday in Huntsville.