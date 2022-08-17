'These overdoses are taxing our healthcare system': First responders spread thin with increasing number of drug related calls

Law enforcement and first responders are raising alarms about an increasingly serious drug problem, as fentanyl becomes more prevalent in Madison County.
Since the beginning of the year, there have been 543 overdoses in Madison County, 40 of them resulting in death.
"What they're talking about here today, taking these drugs off the streets, it actually saves lives. It literally saves lives," said Don Webster, spokesperson for HEMSI.
RELATED: Huntsville area saw average of 4 overdoses per day in July despite large drug seizures by agents
In the month of July, HEMSI responded to an average of 4 overdoses per day. The problem is so severe it is taking first responders and law enforcement officials away from other incidents.
"These overdoses are taxing our healthcare system," said Webster.
"I've had as many as three trucks working three different instances at one time," said fire chief Mac McFarlen. "When it hits you can actually tell. I mean I've actually listened to the radio and I've got a unit out working an overdose and while they're still working it I got another fire engine being dispatched to another overdose in another part of the city. You don't even have to look at the numbers, you can hear it on the radio when you get a bad batch of this stuff it's in the community."
McFarlen said he can also tell when the North Alabama Drug Task Force (NADTF) takes a big batch off the streets, because radio calls will significantly lower for a few days.
NADTF said fentanyl is the most dangerous drug right now. They seized more than 5 kilos last month, and Sgt. Joe Kennington with NADTF said, "One kilo has the potential to kill 500 thousand people."
NADTF has found meth, cocaine, and marijuana laced with fentanyl. Since the drugs are often made in someone's basement or garage, they don't know how much fentanyl is mixed in the batch.
It only takes 2 mg of fentanyl to kill someone. To put that in perspective, that's less than a pinch of sugar.
"Any drug that's on the street nowadays is just as dangerous as the other... because they want you to be addicted to the substance because that's their source of income," said Kennington.
For anyone participating in the illegal distribution of drugs, Kennington said, "If you cause an overdose, whether it kills somebody or not, we're going to take the case federally and we're going to try to prosecute you to the fullest extent."