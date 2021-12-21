These North Alabama restaurants, stores are open Christmas Day 2021

If you want to eat out on Christmas Day, there are a few options available to you.
And if you need to pick up some forgotten supplies, several convenience stores and pharmacies will be open, too.
While not listed here, some fast-food restaurants also will be open. But those openings/closings and hours are up to each franchise owner. So, check with your favorite one before you go.
All these restaurants are scheduled to be open Christmas Day, but things can change at the last minute. Confirm with your nearest location to be sure.
Is your restaurant or business open on Christmas Day and not on our list? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com so we can add it!
Merry Christmas!
CVS: Most locations open. Check with your favorite location before you go.
Denny’s: Many locations open 24 hours. Check with your favorite location before you go.
Golden Corral: Hours vary by location. Check with your favorite before you go.
Hopper’s Bar and Grill in Huntsville
IHOP: Many locations open 24 hours. Check with your favorite location before you go.
Kona Grill: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Ruth’s Chris: 4 to 10 p.m.
Texas de Brazil: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Waffle House: Many locations open 24 hours. Check with your favorite location before you go.
Walgreen’s: Most locations open. Check with your favorite location before you go.
Your favorite Chinese restaurant: Many will be open to serve customers.