These 3 finalists want to be the next Huntsville City Schools superintendent

On Thursday, the public will be able to hear from the three finalists in the running to become Huntsville City School's next superintendent.
The school board went through 20 applications. People from all across the country applied and they landed on the three candidates they believe are ready for the job:
Dr. Clarence Sutton Jr. currently serves as the interim superintendent of Huntsville City Schools.
His education career began back in 1994 as an eighth grade science teacher.
He's also a former middle school and high school principal for schools in Tuscaloosa.
Dr. Bren Elliott is currently the Chief of School Improvement & Supports of D.C. public schools in Washington, D.C.
Elliot has more than 23 years of experience as a public educator.
She's worked in Nashville Public Schools where she served as a principal for more than five years.
Dr. Jermaine Dawson is currently the Chief Academic and Accountability Officer in Birmingham City Schools.
He was a principal and assistant principal in Atlanta Public City Schools.
Before taking on his current role, he also served as a zone superintendent Fulton County Schools in Atlanta.
The president of the Huntsville City School Board Carlos Mathews says when you become a board member, picking a superintendent that will move your school system forward is one of their major duties.
Thursday at 2pm, the interview process will begin and the public will have a chance to come out and hear from each candidate and provide feedback to the school board.
“We got some really incredibly strong candidates on paper. What we’re looking for here and Huntsville City Schools is a leader that will be willing able to get out in the community," said Ryan Renaud, District 4 Representative of HCS Board of Education.
The interviews will not be streamed live. However, they will be uploaded here after the it's over.