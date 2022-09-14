'There's very much so a need': New mental health outpatient facility coming to Madison

A new mental health outpatient facility is coming to Madison.
It will be called Longleaf Recovery Center - Madison.
"There's very much so a need," Longleaf Managing Director Colin Harris said. "There's really a need across our entire state."
Longleaf Recovery Center - Madison will be an outpatient substance use treatment facility.
The facility will sit in Town Madison near Toyota Field.
Longleaf will not only provide treatment and therapy services, but additional resources too.
"We will also host support groups, retreats, provide meeting space for those with a vested interest in recovery support," Harris said. "Those things being open to the entire community not just our clients."
Harris says the facility will be staffed with two double board-certified psychiatrists/addictionologist, plus six fully licensed, master's level clinicians.
According to Mental Health America, Alabama ranked 50 out of 51 states with access to mental health care last year.
Alabama ranked 45th overall indicating a higher prevalence of mental illness and lower rates of access to care.
You can read more about that here.
"Our state has been pretty underserved for a long time especially when you compare the options that we have here to other states," Harris said.
Longleaf is a partnership between Birmingham Recovery Center and LIV Ventures.
Harris says since the Birmingham Recovery Center opened about a year ago, they've seen people from all over the state.
"We were also getting calls from the Huntsville, Madison area and have also had people commute all the way from Huntsville to Birmingham to our facility," Harris said. "That was where we first really pinpointed a need up there."
Construction on Longleaf is set to behind later this year.
We are really excited about this opportunity to bring more programs, more options not only for people in Madison but for Alabama as a whole," Harris said.
Harris says construction will take 8 months to a year to complete.
The goal is to open late next year.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.