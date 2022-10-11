There's still time to enter Alabama's annual whiskey sweepstakes

Alabama residents of legal drinking age still have time to enter the annual Alabama ABC Select Spirits 2022 Limited Release Sweepstakes.
One hundred winners will be drawn at random for each of eight locations, including ABC Store #53 in Madison. Winners will then get to purchase restricted quantities of highly coveted whiskey brands, including Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon, on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Registration is open now through Sunday, Oct. 23. Participants must be 21 years or older with valid Alabama driver's license ready to present on day of purchase.
Active military personnel stationed in Alabama who can provide proof of Alabama residency and are of age can also participate.
Sweepstakes winners will be notified Oct. 26 and awarded a specific place in line at their chosen location. A walk-up line will also be available at each store for non-winners who wish to purchase after sweepstakes winners are done.
The participating locations are as follows:
- ABC Store #4 — 1199 S. Donahue Drive, Auburn
- ABC Store #53 — 8115 U.S. 72 West, Madison
- ABC Store #55 — 201 Rele St., Mountain Brook
- ABC Store #67 — 160 Baldwin Square, Fairhope
- ABC Store #87 — 6941 Bellingrath Road, Theodore
- ABC Store #102 — 3420 McFarland Blvd. East, Tuscaloosa
- ABC Store #175 — 2786 Eastern Blvd., Montgomery
- ABC Store #185 — 1641 Ashville Road, Leeds
For more information, and to enter the sweepstakes, click here.