'There's a fear there': Alabama FOP president reacts to ambush of Huntsville Police officers

Huntsville Police officers are counting their blessings after being shot at while responding to another call.
Three total people were taken to a hospital (One of them a civilian injured while officers were being targeted. No officers were hurt), where they are expected to be ok, while another three were arrested.
Huntsville Police said they were on a shots fired call, and after arresting two minors for armed robbery, a random person starting shooting at the officers.
Officers firing back and a K-9 was brought in to help arrest 26-year-old Robert Lambdin.
Everette Johnson, the president of the Alabama Fraternal Order of Police, said police officers never know what to expect when on-duty.
"In the world of law enforcement and our environment, nothing is routine," said Johnson. "There is always that measure of uncertainty when an officer responds to a call, when they get out on a traffic call, you just never know what type of situation you will find yourself in."
In 2022, Johnson said ambushes of police officers went up 100%.
Johnson said these officers who faced this situation are likely still coping with what happened.
"There's a fear there, there's an uncertainty," said Johnson. "They want to go home to their families like anybody else [and while] they're trained to deal with situations like those situations, they're trying to survive."
Lambdin remains in Madison County Jail without bond facing charges of attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.