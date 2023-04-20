'There is a little bit of hope' Environmental advocates talk pollution in Tennessee River

Advocates like David Whiteside have been working for more than a decade, fighting to clean up what they consider one of the most polluted rivers in our country, the Tennessee River.
Whiteside said it is pretty clear what has contributed to a large majority of the pollution: industry.
Industry, however, is what cities like Decatur were built off of.
"It's really what put Decatur on the map,” Decatur City Councilman Jacob Ladner said.
Whiteside insists he is not anti-industry. However, he said changes must be made. His work these past 14 years as leader of the group, Tennessee Riverkeeper has proved you can make a difference, you just have to speak up.
"There are 26 chemical factories out there that are making lord knows what and they are all clustered together and you can't tell what from what half the time and it takes experts like Tennessee Riverkeeper to really figure out what's going on,” Whiteside said.
Proposal by EPA to combat PFAS in drinking water
Just recently, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed a change that would radically affect drinking water for North Alabamians.
"There is a little bit of hope, at least on the PFAS end,” Whiteside said.
PFAS (Per and Polyflouroalkyl substances) is a cancer causing chemical used in industrial settings. In 2019, 3M admitted to illegally dumping PFAS into the Tennessee River.
“The EPA was forced by necessity and the toxicity of PFAS to start acting on that and there is progress there,” Whiteside said.
So what would change? Water systems would have to monitor for six specific PFAS chemicals and let the public know what they find.
"When I first came into this office in 2020, the guideline set by the EPA was set to 70 parts per trillion and potentially looking to going under 5 parts per trillion for drinking water,” Ladner said.
Ladner said he is aware many people will be looking to see if the river city’s water is meeting those new standards, if put in place.
"You know, the testing levels that have been published would be close to what the EPA's potential change would be,” Ladner said.
Decatur Utilities’ General Manager Ray Hardin said back in the fall, they reached out to a company who focuses on alternative PFAS treatments.
"DU takes compliance with EPA standards very seriously,” Hardin said. “Our customers can rest assured that DU will take the steps necessary to comply with the new standards once they are finalized.”
Hardin said they are planning to do a study of Decatur Utilities but admits they are very early on in that process.
"If we need a new wastewater treatment plant in Decatur like 3M had to pay for in West Morgan and East Lawrence then that's on the table now,” Whiteside suggested.
Whiteside is referring to the reverse osmosis treatment system now in place at the West Morgan East Lawrence Water and Sewer Authority. It cost nearly 30 million dollars.
Brenda Hampton lives in Courtland and was behind the fight to get the new system installed.
"I did have it tested by a lab in Sacramento, California and our water came back with no detect of PFAS or any type of chemicals in our water so that was a great day for us in Lawrence County,” Hampton said.
Time will only tell just how this potential change by the EPA will affect not just Decatur but utility companies across the country.
"It's going to be utilities all across the country and it's going to be billions of billions of dollars of costs to try and get to those levels,” Ladner said.
The EPA plans to finalize the new regulation by the end of this year.
Tennessee Riverkeeper alongside environmental groups file lawsuit against EPA
A federal lawsuit filed by environmental groups including Tennessee Riverkeeper is demanding the Environmental Protection Agency clamps down on unregulated water pollution.
"Somethings gotta change,” Whiteside said.
Whiteside blames the unusual amount of sickness in communities lining the Tennessee River on unregulated pollution by chemical companies that also line the river.
"This lawsuit seeks changes on a local, state, federal level and it seeks systemic changes,” Whiteside said.
In it, the suit demands the EPA update its water pollution control technology standards. This affects how much inorganic chemicals, plastics, petroleum refining, fertilizers and pesticides are allowed to be dumped into the waterways.
"There are industries that are using technologies from the 1980's when there are much more modern and better technology to test for the pollution and treat it,” Whiteside said.
It cites two Decatur businesses, Ascend Performance Materials Operations and Indorama Ventures. It claims the two companies are discharging dangerous amounts of chemicals but what they are doing is not illegal.
“They are getting away with it because government is allowing them and government is issuing these weak permits,” Whiteside said.
Whiteside said he is not against industries operating along the river but said greed can get in the way of protecting our environment.
WAAY 31 reached out to the EPA. They said they do not comment on pending litigation. We have also reached out to both companies cited in the lawsuit and they have not gotten back to us.