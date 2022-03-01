The warming trend continues

Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight, very near average for this time of year. Temperatures warm into the lower 70s each afternoon and lows stay in the 40s.
A transition in the pattern begins to take shape over the weekend. The ridge controlling our weather begins to shift east and break down, so by Monday, rain and storms are back in our forecast. In between, the weekend should be mainly dry with increasing clouds. Highs run about ten degrees above average this weekend as well.