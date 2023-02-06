The warm up continues through Thursday

We kicked off the work week with some great weather, and there's more to come!
We won't have to worry about a frost or freeze tonight. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s. Tomorrow will be just as warm as today with highs back in the mid 60s, but mostly cloudy skies may make it feel a touch cooler.
Isolated showers will return to the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday. A line of showers and storms will then arrive Wednesday night through early Thursday. North Alabama is under a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather with damaging winds being the primary concern. Gusts up to 40 mph will be possible Wednesday night even when it isn't storming.
Highs will remain in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Soak it in because the late week will be chillier with highs down to the 40s and 50s. It may even get cold enough for a brief wintry mix in the mountains Friday night.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the low-40s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. Wind: S 6-12 MPH.