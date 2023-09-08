The University of North Alabama receives funding

Money from state leaders is helping the University of North Alabama stay out of the red.
This is after the board of trustees approved a 2023-2024 budget that fell short by more than $6 million.
According to UNA Vice President for Business and Financial Affairs Evan Thornton, the university received a portion of $17 million from the American Rescue Plan Act set aside for Alabama universities.
Thornton says the money will help UNA finish the fiscal year at the end of this month with an extra $7.5 million.
Thornton told the board of trustees Friday morning the university is doing all it can to be fiscally responsible, and everyone is working as a team.
UNA is at the bottom tier when it comes to state funding for Alabama colleges and universities. Still, a report from the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association says Alabama set aside more than $2 billion in taxpayer money for higher education in the 2023 budget. That's a 129-percent increase from the year before.