"The system failed...We need to fix that": Sgt Nick Risner Act headed to full Senate vote Thursday

The Sgt. Nick Risner Act now has one final hurdle before it could become law on the final days of the legislative session.
"This bill is just so important, especially to our community. We don't need somebody getting out early and killing our police officers. I don't want any other family to go through what the Risner family had to go through," the bill's sponsor Rep. Phillip Pettus said.
The bill is on the Alabama Senate calendar for Thursday, and will be up for full Senate vote. State lawmakers are hoping to pass this bill in order to prevent another tragedy from happening.
"The state Department of Correction, the Justice System, the state, whoever you want to name, we miserably failed in this case. We had Sgt. Risner who lost his life, and it was from a guy who never should have been out of jail, so the system failed Sgt Risner and his family, and we need to fix that," Senator Larry Stutts said.
The bill has been stuck in a Senate comittee since it passed the House in early March. WAAY 31 made calls and left several messages before we started to see the ball rolling again.
On Wednesday afternoon, the bill passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on a 6-2 vote. It originally passed 7-1, but a senator changed their mind in the last second.
Senators Bobby Singleton and Vivian Davis Figures voted against the bill. WAAY 31 is working to find out why. The bill's sponsor Representative Phillip Pettus says he's working with those senators to possibly make an amendment that benefits everyone.
If an amendment is made before the Full Senate Thursday, the bill would have to go back to the House to approve those changes. Pettus says he's confident they'll still be able to pass it with changes before the legislative session ends this week.
Once the bill is fully approved and enrolled, it will head to the Governor's desk. Governor Kay Ivey previously told WAAY 31's Alex Torres-Perez she looks forward to signing this bill into law.