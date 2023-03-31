The suspect in the shooting death of a Huntsville police officer has previous assault charge

The suspect in Tuesday's shooting of two Huntsville Police officers is also accused of shooting two men near a popular club in downtown Huntsville.
The mother of one of the men who Juan Laws is suspected of shooting spoke to WAAY 31, and she asked not to disclose her identity due to the seriousness of the situation.
But she told WAAY 31 that her son and his cousin were out one night last January at Huntsville music hall, Sammy T's. Later that evening, both men would end up with bullets in their legs.
"I know what it's like to get a phone call, and I can't imagine cause I know how - I knew my son was alive on the way to the hospital, I wasn't sure the condition he was in, but I knew that he was alive but this mama, that's no phone call a mother ever wants to get," she said.
She said it shocked her to learn that Laws is the suspect in the shooting death of Garrett Crumby, and that her heart goes out to his and Albert Morin's families. Laws was charged with two counts of felony assault in the January shooting. His case has been sent to the Madison Co. Grand Jury, but he has yet to be indicted.