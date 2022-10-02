'The support, it’s still unending': Honoring Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner 1 year after his death

Honoring the fallen.
Sunday marked one year since the death of Sheffield Police officer, Nick Risner.
WAAY 31’s Marie Waxel spent some time with the two men who knew him best, to reflect on the loss of their brother twelve months ago to the day.
“Before his heart stopped beating I made him a promise,” recalls Tony Risner, “That there will never be a day that I forget about him."
"I'm never going to forget him I made sure of it,” echoed Billy Risner.
It has been 365 days without their big brother.
“Nick knew how to be a police officer, Nick knew how to be a sergeant, Nick knew how to be a leader and that's what he did, “ explained Billy, “He did it well all the way up to the last day."
“'It's one of those things that you think will never hit home, and when it does it hits hard,” said Tony.
Through their darkest days, Billy and Tony Risner credit the love and support of the community for helping their family learn to stand tall once again.
"Going through neighborhoods and those blue bulbs on porches still stops me in my tracks sometimes,” said Tony.
“The support,” he paused, “it’s still unending. It's not something that just went away. I will go to the grocery store and somebody will just walk up and say hey we've been praying for your family and that's what it's all about really, that's why we love the Shoals community so much, that's why Nick loved the Shoals community so much."
"Those messages, that we are still reading to this day because it's so hard to open, is doing so much for us it's just the support is overwhelming,” expressed Billy.
The brothers have spent a lot of time reflecting on life, love and happiness. Trying to emulate the man they admire.
“Every situation, every decision I make a make it on the basis of what would Nick do, how would Nick handle the situation. It's important to me to keep Nick’s legacy alive,” shared Billy.
His laughter, his jokes, his smile and his love still hold strong.
“That's why when we say love like Nick, if you love like Nick you're doing something good because Nick loved hard, he loved everybody he didn't care who you were."
A gentle giant often recognized for his ink. Which is only fitting the brothers added a few of their own.
"Tattoos were such a big part of who Nick was,” said Billy. "Stephen over at Noble Sparrow, him and Nick were so close it was an honor to be able to sit in the same chair Nick sat in and be tattooed by the same man who tattooed him it was an honor."
With each passing day- the pain of their loss feels a little different- as they press forward in this life.
“It still brings the emotions, but I turn to the happy emotions now, because I know where Nick is at and I know he's in a place that one day we'll all be together again, and I think that's what Nick would want. (and) he was all about smiling and his big thing was all about making somebody smile,” said Tony.