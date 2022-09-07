The sun makes a comeback on Thursday

Only a slight chance for a few lingering showers and storms this evening, but the sun is making a comeback. Mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid 60s. Enjoy the sunshine on Thursday -- it will be short-lived. Highs reach for the mid to upper 80s before clouds build in Thursday night.
Widespread showers and thunderstorms return on Friday. Sky conditions will be overcast and highs will struggle to reach the lower 80s. Rain and storm chances ramp up over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be a washout. Expect scattered showers and heavy rain at times through Sunday. We're tracking a well-deserved break from the rain for a few days next week.
TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: N at 5 to 10 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: NE at 5 to 10 MPH.