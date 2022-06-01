The summer Covid-19 surge is infecting more people, but it is different from past surges

Just as the busy summer travel season begins, Covid-19 cases are surging in North Alabama.
Positivity rates are creeping higher, but unlike past surges, not as many people are ending up in hospitals so far, according to health experts.
At the Synergy Wellness clinic Thursday, the post-Memorial Day holiday surge seems to already be hitting Huntsville. Doctors report an uptick in calls from entire families coming back from vacations at the beach and testing positive for the virus.
According to data from the Alabama Department of Health, there are more positive cases in Alabama so far in 2022 than what was confirmed in all of 2020, when the pandemic began. And since there is still half a year left, it is unclear if the current surge will level off or continue to strike more people.
"We are definitely seeing an uptick in numbers. What is different this time is people do not appear to be as sick as they were last year or even this past January," Dr. Damon Fierro with Synergy Wellness said Thursday.
Fierro said since a lot of these cases are not being reported, because many people are just taking at-home tests and not showing up at hospitals, doctors are not exactly sure just how widespread the community transmission is right now.
Fierro said he understands many people feel this pandemic is behind them, but despite the pandemic fatigue, wearing masks and protecting most vulnerable populations must remain a priority.
"It is difficult when you have to wear a mask for this many months. I think essentially everyone is somewhat fatigued, but I do not think it is the time necessarily to let your guard entirely down," he said.